EDGAR LUNGU’S CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATION: FAILURE TO HAND OVER POWER





By Timmy



In 2016, former President Edgar Lungu’s refusal to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini, during the presidential petition, sparked controversy and raised questions about his commitment to upholding the Constitution. According to Article 104(3) of the Constitution, when a presidential election petition is filed, the President must cease to exercise the powers and functions of the office pending the determination of the petition .



Teddy Kalusa, a private citizen, sued the Attorney General in the Constitutional Court, seeking clarification on whether Lungu was right not to hand over power to the Speaker during the 2016 election petition. Kalusa argued that Lungu’s actions were in conflict with Article 104(3) of the Constitution, which requires the President to hand over power to the Speaker during a presidential petition.





Furthermore, Kalusa sought a determination on whether Lungu and his Vice President, Inonge Wina, were legally sworn in for the purpose of Article 105 of the Constitution of Zambia. He also questioned whether Lungu was legally in office during the presidential petition in 2016 for the purposes of Article 104(3) of the Constitution.





As Zambians, we must demand that Edgar Lungu respects the Constitution and upholds the rule of law. Lungu’s refusal to hand over power in 2016 was a clear violation of the Constitution, and it is essential that we hold him accountable for his actions.



WAGON MEDIA