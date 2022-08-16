PRESS RELEASE FORMER STATE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISOR ARRESTED FOR CORRUPTION

The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Special Assistant for Economics to the former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for possession of property valued at over K41million and cash amounting to over US $238,900.

The properties are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Hibeene Mwiinga, 60, of Hichikey Farm, Mwembeshi has been charged with 23 counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

The properties include a house in Kingsland City which he purchased for cash at US Dollars 600,000 and five (5) houses in Silverest Gardens all valued at K4,383,144. Other properties include a double storey flat in NAPSA Housing Complex in Ibex Hill valued at K1,520,000; and two (2) properties in Chililabombwe valued at K2,140,000. Mr Mwiinga is also in possession of seven (7) motor vehicles which include Mercedes Benz car, Jeep Cherokee, an Isuzu D-Max, a FAW Truck and two trailers, all valued at K1,466,478.68. Further, between January 2015 and January 2021, Mr Mwiinga was in possession of a total of US Dollars 238, 924.00 in his bank accounts.

Mwiinga’s wife Mercy Munsanje Mwenda and his son Hakaantu Mwiinga have also been arrested and charged with possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mercy Munsanje Mwenda, 56, has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010, of the Laws of Zambia. Properties include 11 eleven vehicles which include an Isuzu D-Max, two Hino Trucks, a Mercedes Benz car; a Dyna Truck and a Toyota Alphard, all valued at K1,251,660.59. Mercy is also in possession of a property in Salama Park valued at USD 20,750.00.