Edgar Lungu’s Former Press Aide Amos Chanda Arrested By DEC

DEC NAB FORMER PRESS AIDE AMOS CHANDA

Statement below

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested former Presidential Press Aide Amos Chanda for theft of a court record and destroying evidence contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that Mr Chanda, a male aged 50 years of house number 67 Elm Road, Woodlands in Lusaka, jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown between May 12, 2020 and October 1, 2022 at Lusaka was alleged to have stolen the court record in which he was the third accused person with Walid El Nahas and Zindaba Soko in the matter in which the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a Nolle Prosequi on May 12, 2020.

DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said Mr Chanda later burnt the said court record which was the property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Mr Chanda has since been detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon.