NDOZO LODGES PROPRIETOR CHRINT SICHAMBA REFUSES TO TAKE PLEA

By Darius Choonya

Former President Edgar Lungu’s Associate and Proprietor of Ndozo Lodges Limited, Chrint Sichamba has refused to take plea before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court due to his illness.

Mr. Sichamba, through his lawyers, says he is unable to properly understand and interpret the language.

He also says he is unable to express himself in speech.

One of his lawyers, Lewis Mhanga, has told the court that his client has a medical report suggesting that he cannot express himself in speech.

In this matter, Mr. Sichamba, wife Nambela and son David are facing charges of acquiring 140 properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The state is currently responding to the submissions made by the defence.