EDGAR LUNGU’S TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION: A CASE AGAINST HIS PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS



By Timmy



As Zambia prepares for the 2026 elections, former President Edgar Lungu’s name has been floated as a potential candidate by his allies in the PF, UKWA, and Tonse Alliance. However, Lungu’s checkered past and blatant disregard for the constitution make him unfit for the highest office in the land. His tenure was marred by corruption, political violence, and economic sabotage. He oversaw the destruction of public institutions, which were reduced to mere puppets of the ruling party. The gassing of citizens, tribalism, and killings were just a few of the many atrocities that occurred under his watch.





Despite his dismal record at the constitutional court, Lungu has the audacity to claim that he is eligible for a third term, arguing that his first term does not count. However, the Constitutional Court’s recent ruling has declared him ineligible to contest the 2026 elections. This decision has been met with widespread appreciation, with many praising the judiciary’s independence and commitment to upholding the constitution.



As Zambians, we must not forget the lessons of the past. Lungu’s presidency was a disaster, and his return to power would be catastrophic. We must stand firm against his attempts to subvert the constitution and demand that he respects the rule of law. The PF’s desperation to cling to power again is evident in their attempts to bribe and intimidate anyone who opposes them. However, their tactics will not work. The people of Zambia are awake, and we will not be silenced.





Edgar Lungu’s presidential ambitions are a threat to Zambia’s democracy and stability. We must reject his candidacy and demand that he respects the constitution. Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust that the people of Zambia have placed in their leaders. What do you think about Edgar Lungu’s presidential ambitions? Share your thoughts by commenting, liking, and sharing this post!



WAGON MEDIA