Edgar Lungu’s utterances against civil servants have been roundly condemned, including by the Zambia Congress of Trade

FORMER President Edgar Lungu’s utterances against civil servants at a public rally on Saturday have been roundly condemned, including by the Zambia Congress of Trade

Unions (ZCTU).



ZCTU president Blake Mulala said yesterday that Mr Lungu’s remarks demonstrate that he has not reformed from bad governance activities that were displayed under his rule.





In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mr Lungu, while speaking at a Citizens First rally in Samfya on Saturday, said he will fire civil servants considered not doing

the right thing.



Mr Mulala said Mr Lungu believes in a manifesto of threatening workers instead

of providing solutions to their challenges.



