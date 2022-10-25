Edger Lungu has happily become the most loved man in Zambia- Prophet Ian Genesis

Former President Edger Lungu has happily become the most loved man in Zambia,barely after 1 year plus of being a rejected President. Even Prophets that fought him tooth and nail are now praising him.

Ladies and gentlemen,sometimes God allows rejection to happen to you so that your absence can be felt. A coordinated lie can swallow the truth when the truth is not well coordinated. Most prophets now say he was a good man,didn’t God show them that he was even when they fought him.

My advice to former President lungu,no matter how much they cry for you. Don’t think about standing in 2026,for you fought a good fight for Zambia 🇿🇲 praise singer will argue this but pa ground everyone knows it’s true….

-Prophet Ian Genesis