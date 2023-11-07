EDIFY MUKALE’S BODY RETRIEVED FROM NACHIBANGA DAM

A Fire and Rescue Team from Pemba Town Council, Monday afternoon, retrieved a corpse a 6-year-old boy identified as Edify Mukale, who is believed to have drowned on Sunday in Nachibanga Dam, Muzoka.

Pemba Town Council Public Relations Officer, Thelma Chembe, tells Byta FM News that the Local Authority had received a report from Nachibanga Ward Councillor, Douglas Ndila, over the drowning.

Chembe says the Councilor was equally alerted of the incident by a family member to the child who has reported that the boy had gone missing.

She states that a team of Rescue Officers was dispatched to the scene early Monday morning and managed to retrieve the body around 09:00 hours.

Chembe has since advised members of the public to keep watch of their children and not allow them to play around water bodies and wells.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9