Edinson Cavani retires from international football at 37

Uruguay striker, Edinson Cavani has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 37.

Known as “El Matador”, Cavani is Uruguay’s second-all-time leading scorer and third-most-capped player, with 58 goals in 136 appearances.

“I decided to step aside, but I will follow you with my beating heart forever in the same way that I used to do when I got to play with this beautiful shirt,” Cavani said on Instagram three weeks before the 2024 Copa America.

“I want to dedicate my time to this new stage of my career and give everything wherever I go,” he added.

Cavani made his debut for Uruguay in 2008 and represented his country at four World Cups, the first of which in 2010, he reached the semi-finals and was voted the tournament’s best player.

Cavani, who is now playing for Argentine football club Boca Juniors, has been one of the main pillars of Uruguay to score 58 goals in 136 international caps.

He was a Uruguay attacker in the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup finals. Cavani and his Uruguay teammates reached the 2010 World Cup semifinals in South Africa. He also helped Uruguay win the 2011 Copa America title.

Cavani previously played for Italy’s Palermo and Napoli, French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), England’s Manchester United and Spanish club Valencia.

Uruguay without Cavani will face the US, Bolivia, and Panama in the 2024 Copa America group stage.