Edith Nawakwi has died

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President, Hon. Edith Zewelani Nawakwi (66) has died.



●She was Zambia”s First Woman Minister of Finance when she was appointed in 1998





She was admitted to Coptic Hospital in the last few days and preparations were underway to evacuate her to India.



In the last two years, she has been travelling to India for specialised medical treatment but fell seriously ill last month.





Ms.Nawakwi could also not attend court sessions where she was facing two counts of seditious practices,like many Opposition leaders.





Her lawyer, Chifumu Banda, State Counsel, informed Lusaka Magistrate, Amy Masoja-Chilangwa that his client was very ill and could not attend court sessions.





She succumbed to her illness at around 02;00hrs in the early morning today.



Ms.Nawakwi was an economist by profession and was in 1990 among key founders of the social and political movement to re-introduce multi-party democracy in Zambia.





She was also the first woman to hold that post in the SADC region.





She is the President of the Forum for Democracy and Development under which she ran for president at the 2016 general election.



May her soul rest in eternal peace.