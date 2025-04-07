Edith Nawakwi has died

Sad News
Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President, Hon. Edith Zewelani Nawakwi (66) has died.
She was admitted to Coptic Hospital in the last few days and preparations were underway to evacuate her to India.
In the last two years, she has been travelling to India for specialised medical treatment but fell seriously ill last month.
Ms.Nawakwi could also not attend court sessions where she was facing two counts of seditious practices,like many Opposition leaders.
Her lawyer, Chifumu Banda, State Counsel, informed Lusaka Magistrate, Amy Masoja-Chilangwa that his client was very ill and could not attend court sessions.
She succumbed to her illness at around 02;00hrs in the early morning today.
Ms.Nawakwi was an economist by profession and was in 1990 among key founders of the social and political movement to re-introduce multi-party democracy in Zambia.
She was the first woman in Zambia to hold the post of Minister of Finance following her appointment in 1998.
She was also the first woman to hold that post in the SADC region.
She is the President of the Forum for Democracy and Development under which she ran for president at the 2016 general election.
May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Rest well mama Nawakwi.
You were persecuted badly by Hakainde even when you were on your death bed. His evil agents on this forum kept insulting you and doubting your illness, I am sure they are now happy of your demise. As sick as you were, you bravely stood up against evil. You were a true patriot mama. We will continue the fight to liberate our country from the same evil that has hastened your demise.
Vote for change in 2026.
Unfortunately we will not miss people who preached evil and wished bad of others. The same way we won’t miss you for all these bad talks against those in leadership.
Each one has his or her own day to die..Madam Nawakwi you ran your race & Your contributions to this are already in the history of zambia.We shall meet in heaven.
For @IndigoTyrol IndigoTyrol life is about voting, nothing else. Why does he not do something useful. You can live a life without the pressure of being out of political power.