“Edith Nawakwi intended to come thank HH and the govt for clearing her medical bills at Coptic Hospital and evacuating her to SA” – Family Representative Dr Clement MUGALA

Nawakwi family thank President Hichilema, Govt



…She told me when she comes back from South Africa she would personally thank HH for his support





The family of the late Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader has expressed deep gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambian government for their support during her illness, during her funeral service today at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.





Family representative Dr. Clement Mugala, speaking while sharing the family’s history, told mourners that the government had covered the opposition leader’s medical bills at Coptic Hospital and arranged for her medical evacuation to South Africa. “She told me that if she came back from South Africa, she would personally thank HH for the support he gave her. The government cleared her bill at Coptic, and HH ordered her evacuation, something she really appreciated,” Dr. Mugala said.





Dr. Mugala also extended thanks to the Head of State for attending the funeral, highlighting it as a significant gesture of solidarity. President Hichilema led several leaders, including opposition figures, at the service this morning.





Among the notable attendees were FDD Vice President Chifumu Banda and National Christian Party (NCP) President Peter Chanda. In his address, Chifumu Banda described the late leader as a selfless figure, emphasizing the profound loss her passing represented for the party.





The funeral service underscored a moment of unity, with President Hichilema’s presence and the government’s earlier support bridging political divides during a time of mourning.