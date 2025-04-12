Edith Nawakwi made confusing choices- Laura Miti

LAURA MITI ATTACKS EDITH NAWAKWI



-“Edith Nawakwi made confusing choices”



-“ her politics were caustic”



-“she was accused of committing crimes and could only be dealt with by the courts of law”





Fascinating isn’t it, how the opposition utilised Ms Edith Nawakwi’s funeral for their own gripe with government?



The whole she was not evacuated, was harassed narrative is so self serving. Not about Edith at all.



Let’s take the harassed – how should politicians who are accused of crimes be treated, if not via court cases?



Edith was an amazingly gifted human being who impacted Zambia positively. But she could also make confusing choices. The truth is the end of her political career was really caustic.





Both sides of the story are Edith’s. Makes little sense to try and negate one side and make it look that what would have happened to an ordinary citizen, if they were accused of what she was accused of, is wrong that it happened to her.



It is disrespectful to Ms Nawakwi and her family to make her funeral a circus of political conteststion. I felt sorry for her children. Their space to mourn captured.



As for evacuation – I will say it again. Can politicians please agitate for the improvement of one hospital in Zambia to world standards, which only they will use.





They just need to stop embarrassing themselves, and insulting citizens, by suggesting that a politician being ill in a Zambian hospital is shocking.



That dying in Zambia is wrong. Beneath them. It is only for ordinary taxpayers.