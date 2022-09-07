Edouard Mendy has reportedly rejected Chelsea’s opening offer of a new contract because the terms were inferior to his understudy Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is on £190,000 a week.

The Senegalese goalkeeper is one of the lowest-paid players in the Blues squad, and he didn’t think twice to reject the first proposal offer from the club.

According to the Evening Standard, the club are keen to tie the stopper down to fresh terms despite recent mistakes against Leeds and West Ham.

This comes after homegrown defender Reece James committed to the club long-term, signing a bumper new six-year deal worth £250,000 a week and making him the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history.

Mendy’s current deal, signed when he joined from Rennes in September 2020 – runs until 2025, and manager Thomas Tuchel defended his No 1 despite errors costing his side recently.

He said: ‘It’s a very sensitive position in football and it’s not everything that’s just pure quality and only about decision-making. It’s also about confidence and luck.

‘So, this is what you need also from leaders and from goalkeepers, and that they have the kind of momentum that if they do a little mistake, it’s not punished.

‘Now, he gets punished a lot for not a lot of what he does wrong, but there are no doubts in my mind.

‘The situation is calm. We have two fantastic goalkeepers, two fantastic guys. We are aware of it that [Mendy] is in that kind of situation, but first, we deal inside and then we tell you.’

Tuchel’s side face Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday evening, September 6.