EDUCATION MINISTER EXTENDS LENIENCY TO SUSPENDED CBU STUDENTS.



Education Minister Hon. Douglas Syakalima has reduced the suspension of expelled Coppertbelet University Students from 2 to 1 year.





The Education Minister has said his decision follows the plea made by parents and guardians of the suspended students.



In July this year, some Copperbelt students staged a violent protest destroying property worth millions of kwacha.





The students are believed to have mobilised the riot after experiencing erratic water supply at the facility.



Following the riots the Copperbelt University Management expelled some students but later reduced the sentence to 2 years suspension.





However today, some suspended CBU students accompanied by their parents and guardians met Education Minister and pleaded for leniency.



Speaking on behalf of the Parents Mr. Douglas Yowela said the students have learnt their lesson and asked for mercy from the Minister.





And another Parent Mr. Buchisa Mwalongo said the parents admonished the students for their unbecoming behavior.



In his response, Hon. Syakalima said it is unfortunate that some students are enticed into destroying property of public institutions.





“I have said that it is inhuman to resort to destroying public property that benefits you when you have a misunderstanding. It is for this reason that we have said anytime there is destruction of property by students we shall surcharge every student at the Institution.” The Education Minister said.





Meanwhile, the Minister said he will engage relevant authorities to see if the suspended students can still be kept on bursaries.



