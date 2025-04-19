EDUCATION MINISTER WARNS PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES OVER FAKE PROFESSORSHIPS



MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima is concerned that many private universities in the country are misusing the title of “professor” by wantonly awarding professorships to undeserving individuals.



Mr Syakalima noted that many unqualified professors have published their works in predatory journals.



Opening the Higher Education Authority breakfast meeting with full professors in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Syakalima stated that the authority is now enforcing guidelines on the promotion of academic staff to the ranks of associate professor and full professor.



He warned all universities in the country to follow these promotion guidelines.



“Genuine professorship is not easily attained; it is not granted on compassionate grounds. Therefore, to genuinely rise to the pinnacle rank of full professor is not an easy accomplishment,” Mr Syakalima said.



ZDM