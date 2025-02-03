EDUCATION MINISTRY READY TO IMPLEMENT NEW CURRICULUM



Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Education Services, Joel Kamoko, has reiterated the Ministry’s readiness to kick-start the new school curriculum on 10th February 2025.



Kamoko said the orientation of teachers has been smooth and successful and the distribution of materials is on schedule.



Speaking in Lusaka on Monday morning ahead of next week’s resumption of classes for early childhood, Grade 1 and Form 1, which are starting the new curriculum, he urged the nation to remain calm as the government has the entire process under control.



Kamoko outlined that the piloting of the new curriculum was done in accordance with the laid down procedures, with the Ministry satisfied with the outcome.



Meanwhile, Zambia Education Publishing Housing Managing Director, Dr. Agnes Wilkins, said her institution is working around the clock and is positive that all required materials for the new curriculum will be distributed before 10th February 2025.