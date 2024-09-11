EDUCATION MINISTRY STARTS DEVELOPING NEW SYLLABUS



The Ministry of Education is currently in the process of developing a comprehensive syllabus for implementation in schools under the new curriculum.



This follows the recent announcement of the government’s plans to introduce a new curriculum aimed at improving the quality of education and equipping learners with skills for the modern world.



Ministry of Education Assistant Director Communications, Kunda Mando, told ZANIS in an interview, that the new curriculum is being designed to be more practical and relevant to the needs of the country.



“The new curriculum is focused on developing skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity, which are essential for success in the 21st century,” said Ms Mando.



According to Ms Mando, the Ministry of Education is consulting with academicians from various universities, including UNZA, Nkurumah, and Chalimbana, to ensure that the syllabus is comprehensive and relevant to the needs of learners and Zambia’s development needs.



Ms Mando further stated that once the syllabus is developed, the Ministry will embark on a massive training program for teachers.



“We want to ensure that our teachers are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively deliver the new curriculum,” Ms. Mando said.



She added that after the training, teachers will conduct a trial run of the new curriculum to test its practicality.







“This will help us identify any gaps or challenges and make necessary adjustments before the full implementation of the curriculum,” Ms. Mando explained.



The implementation of the new curriculum is expected to start in the 2025 academic year.



Ms.Mando assured that the Ministry of Education is working closely with stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and the private sector, to ensure a smooth transition to the new curriculum.



The introduction of the new curriculum is part of the government’s efforts to reform the education sector and improve the quality of education in Zambia.