EDUCATION SECTOR RECEIVES K31.5 BILLION IN THE 2025 BUDGET



Government has proposed to spend K31.5 billion or 14.5 percent of the 2025 national Budget on Education.



This is out of the K217.1 billion proposed 2025 budget announced by Finance and National Planning Minister, Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane.



Hon. Musokotwane has also announced that K2.3 billion will go towards school grants to Early childhood education, Primary and Secondary schools.





Announcing the 2025 Budget under the theme “Building resilience for inclusive growth and improved livelihoods,” the Finance Minister said this is in order for government to continue providing free education to children.



Government has also allocated K2.6 billion to education infrastructure of which K1.6 billion is for construction of 120 Secondary Schools while K300.5 million is for completion of the stalled hostel projects at the Copperbelt University, the University of Zambia, and other public universities.



And Government has allocated K80.3 million for the recruitment of 2,000 teachers in 2025.



Mr. Musokotwane said this is in order for government to improve the teacher-pupil ratio.



And Government has

increased the allocation to the School Feeding Programme to K534.4 million in 2025 to keep learners in school and improve learning outcomes.