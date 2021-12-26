EEP UNVEILS ITS KABWATA CANDIDATE READY TO DEFEAT BOTH UPND AND PF.

The opposition Economic and Equit party EEP has announced its intention to contest the fourth coming Kabwata by election.



EEP president Mr Chilufya Tayali in a speech ready for him by Party vice president Mr Chilufya Tayali has comfirned to the media.



And EEP Secretary General Mr Chilufya Tayali has said that the party is confident of scooping the seat. Meanwhile EEP Chairperson for information who is also party spokesperson Mr Chilufya Tayali has also said his party is ready to participate in the elections in Kabwata contrary to the reports circulating on social media that EEP will not participate. He has since cautioned the fake online stories making rounds on social media.



And EEP Deputy Secretary General for Admistration Mr Chilufya Tayali has unveiled its candidate by names “Chilufya Tayali”.

EEP Media Director Mr Chilufya Tayali says the candidate is a renowned and sellable candidate to beat both UPND and PF in Kabwata.



EEP president Mr Chilufya Tayali has congratulated the newly adopted candidate Mr Chilufya Tayali and wished him all the best.