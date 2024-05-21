EFCC concludes hearing in Esther Lungu’s forfeiture case, sets judgement date

EFCC concludes hearing in Esther’s forfeiture case, sets judgement date

FORMER First Lady Esther Lungu yesterday had her eyebrows furrowed with worry when the Economic and Financial Crimes Court set judgement for her forfeiture case in August.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court yesterday concluded hearing in the matter where Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri moved a motion to have her 15 semi-luxurious flats worth K41.5 million forfeited, on reasons that they were acquired using illegal means.

In her defense, Esther claimed that though the 15 double storey flats she is accused of dubiously acquiring are registered in her name, they are matrimonial property which were built by her husband Edgar Lungu.

Bank officials, Brian Muleya Mutakwa who is the branch manager of ZANACO, Cairo branch and Choolwe Chiyala a relationship manager of First National Bank Zambia Plc who were summoned by the Court at the request of Esther concluded their testimonies yesterday.

The two produced Esther’s bank statements, including those of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust before Judges Pixie Yangailo, Mwanajiti Mabbolobbolo and Vincent Siloka.

Esther could however not be allowed to call more witnesses as she did not seek the Court’s permission on time.

Her lawyers were ordered to file their final submissions by May 28 and the State will file its final submissions in reply by June 4.

As she emerged from the conference room at the ministry of Home Affairs, Esther who was in the company of her husband Edgar Lungu, was downcast with her brows knitted with worry.

Last month the Court ordered her daughter Chiyeso to forfeit two farms with a high cost house, three flats and four chicken runs worth worth K9, 375, 438.62 which the lawyer claimed were given to her by her parents without producing a paper trail…