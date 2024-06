EFF, ANC and MK is a ‘doomsday coalition’ – DA leader

DA leader John Steehuisen says an agreement between the ANC, EFF and Jacob Zuma’s MK would be a “doomsday coalition”, adding that his party will “rescue” South Africa from this.

“The DA will not bury its head in the sand, for that is the task of leadership,” he says.

Steenhuisen says the DA has initiated “exploratory talks” with other political parties.