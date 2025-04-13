EFF calls for review of Orania’s status



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Northern Cape have called for a review of Orania’s status, a predominantly Afrikaans town of around 3,500 residents in the Northern Cape.



The party argues that the town undermines national unity and perpetuates apartheid-era ideologies. Following failed discussions with Orania’s leadership and the Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) on April 11, 2025, the EFF has planned a march to Premier Dr Zamani Saul’s office in Kimberley on April 22, 2025.



The EFF contends that Orania’s focus on Afrikaner self-determination encourages division and could fuel similar movements for ethnic-based autonomy in regions like the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.



In contrast, Orania’s leaders, including Joost Strydom and Carel Boshoff, defend the town as a cultural project, not a racially exclusive one. They argue that Orania operates within the legal framework of South Africa’s Constitution and aims to preserve Afrikaans identity without being discriminatory. They reject accusations of racism, asserting that the town promotes self-sufficiency while engaging with neighboring communities.



The South African government, through spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, has reiterated that Orania is not a sovereign entity but a town subject to the nation’s laws.



Critics of the EFF’s stance argue that the party is diverting attention from more pressing issues such as unemployment and poverty, pointing out Orania’s small size and its lack of impact on national governance. Supporters of the EFF, however, view Orania as a symbol of apartheid-era values that conflict with the ideals of a non-racial South Africa. The ongoing debate highlights the tension between cultural self-determination and national unity, with no clear resolution in sight.