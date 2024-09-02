EFF condemns Minister of Finance for failure to address worker pension fund theft



The EFF calls out Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana for his alleged failure to address the theft of workers’ pension funds by private security companies and municipalities.



They point out that Godongwana had previous involvement in a similar scandal in 2011.





The EFF suggests that his reluctance to act may stem from his own alleged history with pension fund mismanagement, hinting at possible complicity in the ongoing scandal.



The party also announces their intention to establish an Ad Hoc Committee of Inquiry to address these issues.