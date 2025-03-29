The EFF has defied U.S. concerns over the renaming of Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled.





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has firmly backed the proposed renaming of Sandton Drive in Johannesburg after Palestinian activist Leila Khaled, rejecting concerns that such a move could escalate diplomatic tensions with the United States.



In a statement released on March 27, 2025, the EFF reiterated its support for the renaming, framing it as an act of solidarity with Palestine’s liberation struggle and a direct challenge to imperialism.



Leila Khaled, a prominent figure in the Palestinian liberation movement and a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), is known for her role in the plane hijackings of 1969 and 1970.





The EFF refers to her as a “courageous freedom fighter” whose legacy aligns with South Africa’s own history of resistance against colonial and apartheid oppression. The party dismissed warnings about potential diplomatic fallout with the United States where the U.S. consulate is located on Sandton Drive as irrelevant, arguing that South Africa should not be intimidated by foreign pressure.





The EFF’s position contrasts sharply with concerns raised by figures like U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and analyst Joel Pollak, who warned that honoring Khaled, a figure labeled a terrorist by the U.S., could prompt the closure of the Johannesburg consulate.





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has acknowledged these diplomatic sensitivities, urging restraint to avoid further straining relations with the U.S. The City of Johannesburg is engaged in consultations to manage any fallout, but the EFF has remained unyielding, accusing any hesitation to proceed with the renaming as a “cowardly” abandonment of revolutionary principles.