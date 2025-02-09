EFF Labels Elon Musk ‘Enemy’ After Julius  Malema Criminal Declaration Call

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) branded tech billionaire Elon Musk an “enemy of South Africa” on Sunday, responding to his demand that EFF leader Julius Malema be declared an international criminal. The strongly-worded statement also threatened to block Starlink’s operations in South Africa unless it meets local ownership requirements.





The EFF demanded Starlink must have 30 percent local ownership to operate in South Africa, directly challenging Musk’s business interests in the region. “The EFF makes a firm commitment that Elon Musk’s Starlink will never operate in South Africa without complying to local legislation,” the party stated.





The confrontation emerged after Musk, who heads X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX, and Tesla, called for EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema to be designated an international criminal. The EFF characterized this as “meddling in our domestic affairs.”





The party accused Musk of wielding his wealth to act as a “supreme ruler” beyond the US presidency. “His nefarious influence must be opposed and undermined by all nations which respect their sovereignty,” the EFF declared.





Julius Malema, who leads South Africa’s third-largest political party, has been at the forefront of campaigns for economic transformation and land reform. The EFF statement defended his record as a “staunch opposition to Western imperialism.”





The dispute highlights growing tensions between African political movements and global tech companies over economic control and sovereignty. The EFF called on other nations, including Russia, China, and India, to reject Musk’s business ventures.





“The offense against the leader of the EFF constitutes meddling in our domestic affairs which we do not take lightly,” the statement emphasized, framing the conflict as part of broader resistance to what it terms “imperialism.”