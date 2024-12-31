EFF Leader Julius Malema Claps Back At Divorce Rumours In Epic Fashion

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken to social media to address divorce rumours that have been going around for the past two weeks.

Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema, have reached a remarkable milestone in their journey together—a decade of marriage. The couple commemorated ten years of love, partnership, and unity with an extravagant celebration that put all rumours of marital trouble to rest.

Shutting Down Divorce Rumors in Style

In the weeks leading up to their anniversary, speculation about the couple’s relationship made headlines after media personality Lester Kiewit stirred the pot on social media. Kiewit boldly alleged that Malema was facing his second divorce, even referencing an alleged “first divorce” that caught everyone by surprise.

This was also fueled by news that Malema had deleted his wife’s pictures from his Instagram. Fans started to believe that there was trouble in paradise then.

However the couple who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary are on a vacation in Victoria Falls. Julius Malema took to his Instagram story to share a loved-up photo of them at the Falls in Zimbabwe. The story was captioned ‘Musi O Tunya’.



An Anniversary Celebration to Remember

The couple also hosted a magnificent 10th-anniversary celebration that could rival the grandeur of a state banquet.

The event was attended by family, friends, and political allies, all gathered to witness the couple’s enduring love. According to sources, the centrepiece of the celebration was an awe-inspiring massive cake. The vibe was electric, with laughter and music filling the air as attendees celebrated the power of love. Many fans hope the two lovebirds will celebrate many more anniversaries with their children and family.