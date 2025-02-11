EFF MP Sinawo Tambo rejects Starlink’s application to operate in South Africa



EFF MP Sinawo Tambo has called on all Members of Parliament to reject, on principle, the application for Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in South Africa.



Tambo accused Musk of lobbying sanctions against the country over “racist laws” due to his business interests in South Africa.





He also criticized Musk for refusing to comply with the country’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws, which are required for SpaceX’s Starlink to obtain the necessary operating license.





Tambo further alleged that Musk leveraged his connection to former President Trump to undermine South Africa’s sovereignty. “No to Starlink in South Africa!” he declared.