EFF REPORTS UPND GOVERNMENT TO AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL OVER HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES



17 January 2025



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has officially reported the weaponisation of Zambia’s legal and justice system by the United Party for National Development (UPND) government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, to Amnesty International. This follows the continued suppression of opposition voices and the systematic breakdown of the rule of law in the country.





In a letter addressed to Dr. Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, EFF President Kasonde Mwenda highlighted the escalating human rights violations under the UPND administration. These include arbitrary arrests, abductions, physical assaults, and the use of state machinery to silence dissent. Amnesty International has confirmed receipt of the report and has shared it with its team for review, pledging to reach out for further information as needed.





Over the past four years of the UPND regime, Zambia has witnessed a disturbing erosion of its democratic credentials, characterized by:



1. *The breakdown of the rule of law:* Opposition leaders and citizens expressing dissenting views have become frequent targets of politically motivated arrests and detentions.



2. *The misuse of the police and judicial systems:* State institutions, including the Human Rights Commission, have been hijacked and now serve partisan interests rather than upholding justice and protecting citizens.



3. *Acts of political violence*: Recently, EFF President Kasonde Mwenda and General Secretary Changala Siame were physically assaulted by UPND members in Kitwe during a press briefing, reflecting the increasing intolerance of opposition activities.



4. *Detention of political figures*: High-profile cases, such as the detention of former Member of Parliament Mrs. Mumbi Phiri and Nkana MP Binwell Mpundu, highlight the UPND government’s reliance on trumped-up charges to intimidate opposition voices.





The EFF condemns in the strongest terms these actions, which signal a troubling descent into autocracy. The UPND government’s blatant disregard for human rights and democratic principles is a betrayal of the Zambian people and a stain on the country’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.





As Amnesty International actively studies the EFF’s report, we call on the Zambian media, civil society, and the international community to take note of these grave injustices and join in holding the UPND administration accountable.





The EFF remains committed to fighting for justice, democracy, and the rights of all Zambians.



Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.



Issued by:

Kasonde Mwenda C, President,

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

17 January 2025