EFFECTS OF SOCIETY BUSINESS PARK CLOSURE, MANY LOSE JOBS



A business owner at Society Business Park in Lusaka has been forced to send 12 workers home, following the closure of the lavish facility.



The business owner who sought anonymity says he has tried to find alternative trading space, but rentals are prohibitive because owners of shops have taken advantage of the Society Business Park saga.



He says for now, he has no choice but to send his troubled workers home until he finds a way to financially navigate the problem that was unforeseen.



On Wednesday this week, the National Pension Scheme authority (NAPSA) announced that it had shut down the premises due to a structural failure and tenants were given 10 days to vacate the facility.



The move taken to save both life and property has, however, turned out to be a nightmare for helpless employers and employees to adhere to the directive that has led to inevitable job losses.