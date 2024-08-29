EFZ CLERGY BACKS CALLS FOR CHURCH TO COUNSEL EDGAR LUNGU



The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia -EFZ- has backed Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana’s call on the church to counsel Former President Edgar Lungu.



Mr. Lungu’s recent threatening remarks against civil servants during Saturday’s public rally have sparked national controversy with Mr. Kawana saying the former president’s behavior has the potential to set the country on fire.



EFZ President Bishop Andrew Mwenda has also condemned Mr. Lungu’s remarks but is however of the view that both the former and incumbent, President Hakainde Hichilema, need to be counseled when they make statements that do not build the nation.



And Independent Churches of Zambia President Bishop David Masupa is disappointed that acrimony is threatening Zambia’s peaceful atmosphere, due to unnecessary political statements from both the ruling and opposition political parties.



Bishop Masupa has also challenged respective churches where political figure heads belong, to stand up and counsel their members to de-escalate the situation.



