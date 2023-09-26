Egypt to hold election earlier than expected

Egypt is to hold a presidential election this December – earlier than had been expected.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a former army chief who has been in power for nearly a decade, has yet to formally announce his candidacy. However, state-aligned media has already published messages of support from pro-government bodies.

The election was initially expected to be held in the spring of 2024. Some experts suspect it was moved so voters would go to the polls before a possible switch to a flexible exchange rate – a change that could exacerbate social tensions.

The vote will be held between 10-12 December, said National Election Authority chairman Judge Walid Hassan Hamza.

Excluding Mr Sisi, only two candidates have so far declared their intention to run in the coming election. One of them – opposition politician Ahmed al-Tantawi – has for months accused security forces of harrasment.