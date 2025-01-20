EGYPTIAN AMBASSADOR TO ZAMBIA AND HON. JACK MWIIMBU CONFER AHEAD OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S STATE VISIT TO THE ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT

Her Excellency, Mrs. Mayada Essam, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Zambia, on Monday morning paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu SC., MP, and they discussed several important issues bordering on bilateral and mutual cooperation.

Hon. Mwiimbu, who was flanked by his permanent secretary, Mr. Josephs Akafumba, appreciated the Arab Republic of Egypt’s long-standing support to Zambia, extending from the time Zambia was fighting for her independence from Britain to post-1964.

He said there was a lot to learn from the Arab Republic of Egypt, especially in the area of combating cybercrimes which were on the rise in Zambia.

Hon. Mwiimbu said the New Dawn government will continue to engage in economic diplomacy by facilitating foreign direct investments into Zambia whenever opportunities arise.

On her part, Ambassador Essam called for the establishment of bilateral cooperation agreements between Zambia’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security and the Arab Republic of Egypt’s Ministry of Interior.

Ambassador Essam was accompanied to the meeting by Counsellor at the Embassy of The Arab Republic of Egypt in Lusaka, Ms. Noha Samir.