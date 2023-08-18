Egyptian Newspapers ask Zambian Authorities which plane was seized- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Egyptian Newspapers ask Zambian Authorities which plane was seized

Egyptian newspapers have been discussing the Gold Scandal unfolding in Zambia but can’t find the name of the plane mentioned by the Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission in official documents and press conference details.

Zambian authorities in their documents and press conference held on 15th August 2023, gave details of the plane as; Global Express T7-WW that alleged arrived in Lusaka on Sunday 13th August,2023.

However on Thursday, 17th August 2023, the DEC showed journalists a plane with different details;

Bombardier, Global Express T7-WSS.

The conclusion would be that DEC made a huge mistake( a typo stating T7-WW instead of T7-WSS) or we are talking about two different planes?

However flight trackers reveal that GLEX or T7WSS left Amman, Jordan, at 20:09 and arrived in Cairo, Egypt, at 21:55 UTC on Saturday August 12, 2023.

On Flight Radar 24, the T7WSS or GLEX later traveled, to Somalia, to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and arrived at Kenneth Kaunda Airport at 15:14:59 UTC, which was about 18:14:59 Lusaka local time.

The plane is not registered in Egypt but in San Marino, a small landlocked country in the enclave of Italy and an European tax haven. It has recently flown to Cairo, Dubai, Tel Aviv, Doha, and Munich.