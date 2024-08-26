EIGHT BODIES RETRIEVED FROM GRAVEL MINE ACCIDENT IN CHONGWE



August 25,2024-The Zambia Police Service regrets to inform the public that eight bodies have been retrieved following the tragic accident that occurred at the gravel mine in Chongwe earlier today. The accident, which involved a collapse at the mine site, resulted in the unfortunate loss of lives.



Our rescue teams have been working tirelessly to recover those affected by this incident. However, due to the challenging conditions at the site, the rescue operation has been temporarily suspended for the day. Operations will resume at first light tomorrow to ensure the safety of all personnel involved in the ongoing efforts.



The Zambia Police Service, in collaboration with other emergency response teams, remains committed to bringing this operation to a close as safely and efficiently as possible. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.



Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER