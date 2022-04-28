EIGHT PEOPLE DETAINED IN CONNECTION WITH PAMELA CHISUMPA’S ABDUCTION

By Victoria Yambani

Police have apprehended eight people in connection to the alleged abduction of 22 year old Mobile Money Agent Pamela Chisumpa.

Speaking at a press briefing Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says the eight suspects are also linked to other cases that include mobile money scam,theft from motor vehicles and drug related crimes.

Mwiimbu reveals that two simcards belonging to Pamela have been recovered from the suspects.

Mr Mwiimbu adds that the police is working round the clock to intensify patrols to curb criminal activities in areas where the scourge is rife.

Despite the arrests Pamela’s whereabouts remain unknown, a situation that has fueled both anger and fear in the public on the status of the young woman exactly two weeks after her abduction from the central business center of Lusaka.

The identities of the suspects who are in detention have been withheld to help in the ongoing countrywide search of Ms. Chisumpa.- Diamond TV