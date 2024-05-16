EIGHT PEOPLE DIE AFTER CONSUMING TRADITIONAL BEER “CHIJABI”

Five people have reportedly died in Namwala District of Chief Muchila chiefdom in Southern Province after drinking a traditional beer known as Chijabi.

Senior Headman Sichibilika told Diamond News that the victims became blind before dying, a situation he described as concerning and called for government intervention.

Meanwhile, the Senior Headman of the Chikanta Chiefdom of Dundumwezi Constituency in Kalomo District has revealed that three people have died and one has gone blind after consuming Chijabi.

Chijabi is made with sweeteners, shoe polish, Panadol, methylated spirit, Genkem solution, matchsticks, and water.

Police and hospital authorities have yet to release information regarding the incidents.

Source: Diamond tv