EIGHT PRINCIPLE OFFICERS DEMOTED FOR POOR IMPLEMENTATION OF CDF PROJECTS IN COUNCILS





EIGHT Principal Officers have been demoted for poor implementation of Constituency Development Fund -CDF- projects in Local authorities countrywide.





The demoted officers are from Lusangazi, Kapiri Mposhi, Namwala, Lukulu, Kaoma, Mulobezi, Shang’ombo and Siavonga District Councils.





Local Government Service Commission Chairperson, ACKSON SEJANI has confirmed, saying the demotion follows a performance appraisal exercise conducted by the commission.



Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr SEJANI has further cautioned all principal officers against shielding incompetence in CDF project implementation.