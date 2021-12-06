EIGHT TOP PF OFFICIALS OWN LAND ALMOST EQUAL TO 100 FOOTBALL FIELDS IN CHOMA’S FOREST 48

…AND FORMER TC HAS 27 PLOTS IN THE SAME FOREST

Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa wants activities at Choma West’s Forest 48 suspended pending a probe into how a small clique of top ranking officials in the former regime acquired 40-hectares of land there.

Byta FMs Micheal Nyumbu reports that Choma Mayor, Javen Simoloka says the Ministry of Lands gave out the area, but he is shocked that EIGHT top officials of the former regime in the province own land almost equal to 100-football fields in Forest 48.

And Mweetwa believes the situation borders on abuse of authority of office because land was not publicly advertised to allow locals to fairly participate in the buying of land in the area.

He discloses – without mentioning names that a former town clerk owns 27 plots in the area when over 80 families are squatting at a place called Jerusalemu along the busy Great North Road, risking their lives every day.

Some of the owners have already started selling pieces of land to unsuspecting members of the public and Mweetwa wants activities to halt until his office establishes that the officials acquired the plots legally.

Meanwhile, Provincial Lands Officer, Oscar Mweene says the region did not have control over Forest 48 because the allocation was done directly by the Commissioner of Lands.