EIZ INVESTIGATING INVOLVEMENT OF ITS MEMBERS IN CERTIFICATION OF THE SOCIETY BUSINESS PARK



The Engineering Institution of Zambia- EIZ- is investigating whether its members were part of Society Business Park’s certification for use.



EIZ Board Chairperson for Registration, MICHAEL NSEFU says disciplinary measures will be taken against any EIZ members, who will be found liable in connection with the certification.



Dr NSEFU says EIZ has taken interest in the condemned Society Business Park building in Lusaka’s Central Business District.



Speaking today when he featured on ZNBC’s Newsroom Analytica programme Dr NSEFU said that millions of dollars were invested into the building therefore it is a source of concern for the EIZ.



Yesterday, National Pensions Scheme Authority -NAPSA- Board Chairperson, SHIPANGO MUTELO announced the decision to shut down the building with immediate effect, until further notice.



Mr MUTELO said all the 66 tenants, including Hilton Hotel, have been given 10 days to vacate the building.



ZNBC



