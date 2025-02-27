El Hadji Diouf responds to Jamie Carragher’s Disrespect Towards AFCON (Translated from French).



The AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations) is one of the three biggest football tournaments in the world, with more than 1.4 billion viewers.





Let’s use numbers to tell the story of AFCON (no need to defend it – the numbers speak for themselves).

Watched in 170 countries, 1.4 billion viewers, the third-largest competition in the world, 2.2 billion streams.



AFCON is watched in more than 170 countries – which makes it a global event. It must be respected.





African talents have left their mark on world leagues. Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, Jay-Jay Okocha, George Weah, Sadio Mané, and Mo Salah, myself El Hadji Diouf, and many others…





You can’t sit at the same table as these African names. You, racist Jamie Carragher, who are you to attack our AFCON?



AFCON is Africa’s pride!



—



Today in Africa, if you mention Jamie Carragher, people will think you’re talking about a ketchup or mustard brand.





So it’s normal for you to disrespect Africa’s biggest tournament and all these great African footballers who have contributed to world football and the entire continent.





You need this to exist and make yourself known.



When you have nothing to say, you stay silent.