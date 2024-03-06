El Niño-induced drought leaves 5.3m Zimbabweans facing food insecurity

The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that 5.3 million Zimbabweans are facing insufficient food consumption due to the effects of the El Niño-induced drought.

The latest numbers represent a significant portion of the country’s population, highlighting the severity of the food security crisis.

The El Niño weather phenomenon has resulted in erratic rainfall patterns across Zimbabwe, leading to widespread crop failures and water shortages. This has had a devastating impact on agricultural production, pushing millions into food insecurity.

The WFP’s current figures call for urgent action to address the crisis, emphasising the need for increased humanitarian assistance to provide food aid and support to vulnerable communities.

The organization has been working with the Zimbabwean government to strengthen food security systems and build resilience to future droughts.

The situation in Zimbabwe is a stark reminder of the impact of climate change on food security, particularly in vulnerable regions.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday said that the effects of climate change were “increasingly constraining African countries from exploiting their rich natural resource endowments, in a sustainable manner, leading to diminishing returns along economic value chains.

“Heatwaves, floods, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts are having devastating impacts on communities, economies and livelihoods. Large numbers of people, especially in Africa and the Global South in general are increasingly, at risk of being thrown into vulnerability.”

In January, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a contribution of US$11.27 million to the WFP in Zimbabwe aimed at ensuring that approximately 230,000 of the most vulnerable people in Mwenezi, Mangwe, Chivi, and Buhera districts would receive critical food assistance during the January to March 2024 lean season.