Elder brother murders younger brother over father’s will!



Afamily dispute over inheritance has ended in tragedy after a 28-year-old man, Muneti Sibande, was fatally stabbed by his older brother, Telemu Sibande, aged 33.





The violent incident occurred during a heated argument at the family home, sparked by Telemu’s anger over their father, Mike Sibande’s decision to name Muneti as a beneficiary in his will. The disagreement reportedly escalated when Muneti approached the window of the house to protest against his brother’s harassment.





Despite attempts by their father to defuse the situation, urging his sons to settle the matter calmly, the confrontation turned violent. Believing it was just another argument between siblings, Mr. Sibande did not immediately intervene. However, the gravity of the situation became clear when a neighbor alerted him that Muneti was lying unconscious on the road.





He was rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital, but it was too late Muneti was pronounced dead on arrival.





Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Pathias Siandenge confirmed the incident, revealing that Muneti had suffered a deep chest wound, believed to have been inflicted with a knife. The murder weapon was later recovered hidden in the grass near the servants’ quarters.





Telemu Sibande has since been arrested and is in police custody, facing a charge of murder.