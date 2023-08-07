Elders demand sacking of Solwezi Council staff involved in embezzlement of K100 million

The North-Western Province Development Council of Elders has bemoaned the alleged rampant theft of public funds at Solwezi Municipal Council.

It has been purported that over K100 million in locally generated resources was allegedly embezzled between January 2022 and June 2023 at the Solwezi Municipal Council.

North-Western Province Council of Elders Chairperson Kenneth Kapata has recommended all council workers at Solwezi Municipal Council be transferred saying the officers involved in the misappropriation of funds must be fired.

Mr. Kapata said the region was struggling with service delivery and noted that the pilfered public funds would have helped to develop Solwezi District.

He, however, wondered where Solwezi management was when the over K100 millions of public funds was being embezzled.

It is alleged that authorities at the municipal council refuted allegations labeled against the municipality that it had misappropriated funds in 2023.

And the North-Western Province Council of Elders Chairperson has since advised all the twelve ward councilors to be vigilant, affirming that the monies were pilfered under their watch.

“We have no confidence in the current workers at Solwezi municipal council, they must all go, we need new people to work, not the current crop, they are a bad seed” said Mr. kapata.

Meanwhile, North-Western Investments and Development Foundation (NWIDEF) President, Gilly Kakunta urged the Auditor General’s Office to randomly conduct audits of all councils in North-Western Province.

He said it was disappointing that Solwezi Municipal Council which was supposed to be spearheading development in the district was engaged in fraudulent activities

“All councils in the province must be audited to ascertain if they have all stolen public funds” said Mr. Kakunta.