ELECT A SELLABLE LEADER IN READINESS FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS-MRS. HACHILONDE.

Sichoombe,Hakachima, Chikankata, October 31,2022, ZANIS….

Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy National Chairdlady, Kavumbu Hakachima Hachilonde, has called on delegates at the forthcoming PF General Conference slated for March next year to exercise their right to vote for the party President with an open mind.

THE PF procrastinated the holding of its general conference to the end of the first quarter of next year.

And the PF Central Committee opted to set the last Saturday and Sunday of March, 2023 as provisional days under which the party’s general conference will be held to elect party President.

Speaking in a telephone interview with ZANIS this morning, Mrs. Hachilonde implored members of the former ruling party to ensure that they elect a sellable leader in readiness for 2026 general elections.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Hachilonde has urged all the eight party Presidential candidates to conduct issue based campaigns when the door is open for campaigns.

Mrs. Hachilonde has however commended all the aspiringl candidates for showing interest to lead the former ruling party.

She said clearly the former ruling party has demonstrated that it operates with the Democratic tenets as opposed to other political parties that have never gone for general conferences to elective leaders.

Mrs. Hachilonde has however urged other political parties to emulate the PF which has proved to be more democratic in the country.

However, Mrs. Hachilonde has expressed concern that Women are not in the race, saying it would be better to give the elective general conference an ample time to allow women to participate.

Mrs. Hachilonde believes that women did not file in because of challenges with resources, affirming that the extension would allow those interested like a named female lawmaker to source some funds.