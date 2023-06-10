Election of Zambia as chair for COMESA shows the confidence other countries have in Zambia- HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has said the election of Zambia as chair for COMESA shows the confidence other countries have in Zambia.

Zambia through President Hichilema is also the Chair of the new bureau of the regional economic bloc which will be deputised by Burundi

The handover ceremony of the instruments of power by the outgoing Chairperson, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the incoming Chairperson was done during the 22nd COMESA summit of Heads of State and Government which was hosted by Zambia and COMESA.

President Hakainde outlined his agenda for the region for the next year focusing on the priority issues.

He hailed the outgoing chairperson Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, and commended him for the achievements of COMESA under his leadership

He also urged member states to harness the collective resource endowments of the region.

“We accepted the chairmanship of COMESA, which we view as a vote of confidence in Zambia.We thanked the outgoing Chair, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, and commended him for the achievements of COMESA under his leadership. These are the building blocks that we will set COMESA members to implement the free trade area and trade among ourselves.This Summit captures our collective desire to see the COMESA region thrive based on the resolve to adapt, evolve, and integrate our economies while considering global, multilateral and regional developments,” President Hichilema said.

“We implored member states to harness the collective resource endowments of our land mass of 12 million Square kilometers and a population in excess of 580 million people.More people-to-people relations, no-stop borders between our countries and friendly tariffs are key ingredients to

springboard more intra- Africa trade which stands at a paltry 17%. The stability, peace and security in our region is key. Which is why we agreed that dialogue and diplomacy are a prerequisite to settling disputes.Let’s change the narrative by working closely among the member states, towards attaining economic integration for a thriving COMESA that builds wealth and prosperity for all our peoples,” President Hichilema said.

Meanwhile, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwela used his maiden COMESA speech, delivered at the 22nd summit of Heads of State and Government, to call for expedition of regional integration as a path to sustainable development for member states.

“I have used my maiden COMESA speech, delivered at the ongoing 22nd summit of Heads of State and Government, to call for expedition of regional integration as a path to sustainable development for member states as we build back stronger from a range of social, economic and natural inconveniences.Using Malawi as a handy case study, I highlighted the combination of setbacks over the past six years that have rendered serious social and economic damage on livelihoods. These being Cyclone Idai, Tropical Storms Ana and Gombe, Cyclone Freddy, droughts, the war in Eastern Europe, and outbreaks such as Covid-19 and cholera.”

“I have also put to light the need for quick integration to deal away with underhand forces that are trying to manipulate the Africa Continental Free Trade Area to their advantage rather than ours. We must remain united to lift our people out of all forms of poverty.I have assured the gathering that Malawi will build stronger alliances to advance the agenda of integration and gain through positive outcomes in trade, investment and general wellbeing of our people.Only integration will help us meet our development aspirations within the COMESA framework,” President Chakwela said.

COMESA Heads of State and government conducted their 22nd Summit in Lusaka, Zambia and closed ranks on priority issues being promoting intra-regional trade, addressing climate change, industrialization, value addition and peace and security.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi became the vice chair in preparation for hosting the next Summit in his country next year.

Other Heads of state that spoke included Presidents William Ruto of Kenya and president Ndayishiye who moved a vote of thanks.

A new Assistant Secretary General of COMESA in charge of programmes Dr Mohamed Kadar from Egyot was sworn-in, while four journalists that won the COMESA Media Awards were recognized.