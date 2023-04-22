ELECTION VICTORY TESTIMONY OF UPND’S GOOD WORK – CHIVUBE

LUSAKA- United Party for National Development National Trustee Grace Chivube says the victory by the UPND in all the 3 local government elections which took place on Thursday are a clear testimony of the good works of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the UPND Government.

Speaking this morning when she featured on the People’s Debate programme on Pan African Radio, Ms. Chivube said that local government is the closest form of governance to the people.

“Local Government is closer to the people, that is where you start your politics from. Politics starts from the ward”, she said.

Ms. Chivube dispelled allegations of electoral malpractice as claimed by PF Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Brian Mundubile.

“Mundubile comes from a party that is accustomed to rigging hence anything to do with elections is rigging for him,” she charged.

On the cost of mealie meal, Ms. Chivube said that some unscrupulous people were using the country’s staple food to make government unpopular by engaging in smuggling and inflating the prices.

She however assured the citizens that the government has managed to stabilize the availability and cost of the nation ‘s staple food.

Among the other notable achievements highlighted by Ms. Chivube included the partial withdrawal of pension contributions before retirement to be used by beneficeries for specific purposes including investment in business.

Meanwhile, Ms. Chivube described the Constituency Development Fund that now

stands at K 28.3 million as a milestone achievement in improving the lives of the Zambian people.

She said that the increased CDF has sent many youths for skills training and communities have started benefiting from their acquired skills.

Ms. Chivube appealed to Zambians to support President Hichilema’s strides towards creating a better Zambia for all.

She described Zambia under the PF as a broken down vehicle on stones which is now being repaired by President Hichilema and the UPND Government.

(C) THE FALCON