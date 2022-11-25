By Nsofwa Hamudombe

ELECTORAL BODY RETURNS TO PROFESSIONALISM

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has encountered a face-lift and returned to professionalism after the appointment of Mwangala Zaloumis, Ali Simwinga and McDonald Chipenzi as Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Commissioner respectively by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mrs Mwangala Zaloumis a Constitutional lawyer has served the country so well in various capacities. Being a prominent lawyer, she was a counselor for the 1996 Presidential petitioners. Also she is serving as Induna UWILI in the Barotse Royal Establishment and was awarded with the inaugural King Lewanika Royal Meritocracy Award for excellency in her legal profession and contribution to the nation.

Mr Ali Simwinga the new Vice Chairperson for the electoral body has a long public service proven record having served as Kitwe Town Clerk and also as Commissioner until his elevation at Elections house.

And Governance,Elections,Advocacy,Research Services – GEARS Initiative Executive Director, McDonald Chipenzi fits well in his new capacity at ECZ as Commissioner considering his strengthened support for democratic processes in the country. Chipenzi has been offering oversight services to the country since he was at FODEP through ensuring that good governance is upheld in as much as free and fair elections in his continuous advocacy for the people of Zambia is adhered to.

All we can say is that, the Electoral Commission of Zambia is now in safe hands.