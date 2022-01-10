ELECTORAL LAW MUST BE REVISITED. CANCELLATION OF ELECTION CLEAR WASTE OF RESOURCES.

The nonsensical constitutional amended of 2016 under the PF administration was done in bad faith, we are now reaping from that as a nation .The cancellation of the kabwata bye election by ECZ due to the with withdrawal of the United Progressive Party candidate Francis Libanda is a clear example, most of these reforms the PF were pursuing was meant to disadvantage the opposition by enticing those who lacked integrity and morals but what shocked the PF is that they were kicked out of office .

We cannot continue to cancel bye elections simply cause a candidate with draws from a race. We must correct this deliberate flaw which was created for sinister motives; election must proceed even if a candidate with draws.

Resources must be channeled to the welfare of our citizens not what we are seeing. This is a sheer waste of resources, ballots have already been printed.

An electoral law, must be passed to say if a candidate withdraws from a race after nomination one must receive a hefty fine unless it is health related.

The Zambian parliament must seat down and seriously look into this; otherwise we lose credibility as a nation. Where in the world have we heard of an election cancelled due to the withdrawal of a candidate!

It is a great relief to many citizens of Zambia to know that PF administration was removed from power. Law makers it’s time to do the right thing, scrap such a nonsensical law .

Aka Sumbwa

