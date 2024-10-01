ELECTORAL REFORM TECHNICAL COMMITTEE TO DECIDE DELIMITATION OF CONSTITUENCIES



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the Electoral Reforms Technical Committee will soon be giving direction on whether the country will undertake delimitation of constituencies or not.



The committee is receiving submissions from stakeholders on electoral reforms in the country.



And stakeholders have been consistently calling on the ECZ to conduct boundary delimitation for constituencies to enhance development, as there is a good number which are too big and need to be realigned.



ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says conducting the delimitation exercise will be dependent on submissions from stakeholders to the technical committee.



Daily Nation