Electoral Reforms Underway. Here are the highlights;



✅ The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has initiated a nationwide engagement with stakeholders as part of the ongoing electoral reform process.



✅ The aim of this exercise is to enhance Zambia’s electoral framework.



✅️ Meanwhile, Rabbison Chongo, a former Member of Parliament and Minister of Finance has been appointed as Chairperson of the Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC).



✅️Mr. Chongo brings vast experience from his participation in the National Constitutional Conference, and his experience will add value to the reform agenda.



✅️The ECZ identified concerns around Article 52 of the Constitution, particularly regarding candidate withdrawals resulting in disruptions in the election process.



✅️Article 52(6) has been exploited in some cases, leading to unnecessary cancellations and financial burdens on both the ECZ and candidates.



✅️Qualifications for Mayor and Council Chairpersons are not clearly defined, unlike the qualifications for President, MPs, and councillors.



✅️ On the other hand, the two-month non-affiliation requirement for independents is seen as impractical in general elections.



✅️Ambiguities also exist between the Electoral Process Act and Article 81(3), leading to confusion on campaign commencement relative to Parliament’s dissolution.



✅️The ECZ has called on all Zambians, political parties, and Civil Society Organisations to submit their proposals for electoral law amendments.



✅️The reforms will address gaps in Zambia’s electoral process ahead of the 2026 General Elections.



✅ Provincial stakeholder engagement meetings are scheduled for 30th September 2024.